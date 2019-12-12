Dayco Lands Two Awards At AAPEX

Dayco, a leading engine products and drive systems supplier for the automotive, industrial and aftermarket industries, won two awards during the Automotive Aftermarket Product Exposition (AAPEX), held recently in Las Vegas.

The first was secured at the 2019 Import Vehicle Community Product and Marketing Awards and recognized the company’s Catalog App, which earned the Best Electronic Media title.

The Import Vehicle Community is a community of the Auto Care Association (co-owners of AAPEX) that is focused on serving the needs of all businesses engaged in import nameplate products and services. The Import Product and Marketing Awards consist of 10 categories and recognize innovative products and marketing programs designed to serve the import aftermarket.

At the show itself, Dayco earned the Best Large Peninsula prize for its innovative and informative stand, at the AAPEX Best Booth Awards, held during the event.

“These two awards acknowledge Dayco’s ongoing commitment and contribution to the global automotive aftermarket,” said Tom Tecklenburg, VP of aftermarket North America. “We are therefore delighted, that both the resourceful app and our inspiring stand, have been recognized and appreciated during the important annual event.”