Continental Offers 12 New Blower Motor SKUs 

Applications deliver late-model coverage for 20 popular import and domestic vehicles.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Continental, aftermarket supplier of OE-engineered replacement parts, has added 12 new and late-model blower motor SKUs to its line of HVAC motors. The new motors increase the total blower motor line count to 521 SKUs and deliver overall coverage for more than 340 million import and domestic cars, vans, SUVs, and light trucks on the road in the U.S. and Canada.

The new Continental Blower Motors are built in TS/ISO-certified facilities and tested to meet OE specifications for vehicle specific fit, form, and function. To ensure trouble-free installation and reliability, Continental uses electrical connections, mounting flanges and ventilation tubes that are identical to the OE factory units. Every motor is fitted with an application-specific blower wheel to deliver genuine OE performance, according to the company. Continental says it never employs flying leads, wire splicing, corrugated tubing or universal flanges.

Continental’s new blower motors will be available to the aftermarket in the first quarter of 2023 for applications on 2021-23 Ford Bronco, 2021-22 Hyundai Elantra, 2019-21 Infiniti QX50, 2021-22 Jeep Grand Cherokee, 2022 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, 2021-22 KIA K5, 2019-21 Mercedes A, CLA, GLA, and GLB, 2020-21 Mercedes GLE and GLS, 2019-22 Mercedes Sprinter 1500, 2500, 3500, and 3500XD, 2022 Nissan Frontier, 2019-22 Subaru Forester and 2021-22 Volkswagen ID.4.

Rick Wagner, senior product manager electric motors, noted, “Our new blower motor offering delivers a new and profitable opportunity for our customers. These exclusive units are only available from Continental, and they come ready to install for easy, direct-fit replacement.”

For more information, visit: continentalaftermarket.com or contact: [email protected].

