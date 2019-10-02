Cloyes To Feature New Brand And Product Introductions During AAPEX 2019

New products. New website. New logo. These company enhancements will be on display in the modernized Cloyes tradeshow booth during the Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX), November 5 – 7 at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas.

Cloyes, a designer, developer, manufacturer and distributor of timing drive systems and engine components for original equipment manufacturers and the automotive aftermarket, has continued its product expansion initiatives in 2019, including the launch of variable valve timing chain kits, an expanded line of timing belt kits, and timing chain water pump kits. The Cloyes variable valve timing chain kits will also be featured in the AAPEX New Product Showcase.

“We’re in the midst of an exciting period of the nearly 100-year history at Cloyes,” said Richard Crotzer, senior vice president of global sales for Cloyes. “With new products, investments in our brand, and stronger selling strategies for our customers, at AAPEX 2019 we will showcase Cloyes’ premium market position while enhancing brand and product category awareness.”

Cloyes’ new branding strategy will be apparent in its 20×20 tradeshow booth during the three-day show. The branding strategy, which includes the new logo, was developed to communicate the heritage of the company, the quality of its automotive timing products, and its commitment to supporting its customers and the automotive aftermarket, said the company.

“The Cloyes logo was refreshed so that it would serve as a clean and modern representation of the brand, without sacrificing the brand equity that had developed over the company’s 98-year history,” said Brian Wheeler, vice president of business development and marketing for Cloyes. “As technicians are more likely to recommend and use durable, well-known products that they trust, our brand and brand message reiterates that technicians can confidently rely on Cloyes’ products and its people.”

To view the latest product introductions and new brand during AAPEX, visit Cloyes in booth #4035.