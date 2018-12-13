Cloyes Earns Outstanding Shipping Performance Award From Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance



Cloyes Gear & Products Inc. has received a 2018 Supplier Award for Outstanding Shipping Performance from Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc. Presented during the Alliance Winter Shareholder Meeting at Turnberry Isle in Aventura, Florida, the award recognizes suppliers that deliver Alliance member orders with a fill rate of 95 percent or greater.

“All of our employees come to work with a strong commitment to customer service and the delivery of quality products,” said Dave Haley, senior vice president of operations for Cloyes. “This award from the Alliance confirms our employees’ commitment and we’re all honored to receive this recognition.”

Cloyes supplies a complete line of timing system products, including individual timing components and complete timing kits, to the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance.