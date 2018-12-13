News/Cloyes Gear & Products Inc.
ago

Cloyes Earns Outstanding Shipping Performance Award From Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

CRP Automotive Releases 3 New Pentospeed 0W-20 Motor Oils For European Makes

WIX Filters Releases 464 New Parts Globally In First 3 Quarters of 2018

Melling Performance Extends Partnership With Elite Motorsports And Erica Enders Through 2019

Cloyes Earns Outstanding Shipping Performance Award From Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance

LIQUI MOLY, Stevens-Miller Racing Announce 2019 Partnership

Hyundai Tech Tip: Engine Vibration Due To Misaligned Timing Marks On The Oil Pump

Ford Tech Tip: No Communication Codes

Dodge Tech Tip: Drone Or Vibration Present During MDS Operation

Ford Tech Tip: Gas Nozzle Stuck In Filler Neck

Aisin Earns Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance 2018 Fill Rate Award


Cloyes Gear & Products Inc. has received a 2018 Supplier Award for Outstanding Shipping Performance from Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc. Presented during the Alliance Winter Shareholder Meeting at Turnberry Isle in Aventura, Florida, the award recognizes suppliers that deliver Alliance member orders with a fill rate of 95 percent or greater.

“All of our employees come to work with a strong commitment to customer service and the delivery of quality products,” said Dave Haley, senior vice president of operations for Cloyes. “This award from the Alliance confirms our employees’ commitment and we’re all honored to receive this recognition.”

Cloyes supplies a complete line of timing system products, including individual timing components and complete timing kits, to the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance.

Show Full Article