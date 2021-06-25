Connect with us

News

Champion Oil Offers DOT 5.1 Brake Fluid For Gas And Diesel

 

on

Champion Oil, a global leader in specialty lubricants, now offers DOT 5.1 Brake Fluid (Part #4056), which is a glycol-based product like DOT 3 and DOT 4, but with a higher dry boiling and wet boiling point. This type of fluid is widely used in high-performance and other popular OEM gas and diesel applications. 

Advertisement

Brake fluid is used in hydraulics systems in most gasoline or diesel automobiles, trucks, and motorcycles. The type of brake fluid vehicles use determines the efficiency and power of the brake system. The appropriate brake fluid will enhance the responsiveness of a brake system, minimize overheating, and provide sufficient lubrication.  

DOT 5.1 brake fluid was developed due to the lack of acceptance of DOT 5, which is a silicone-based fluid. DOT 5 brake fluid is not compatible with vehicles that have Anti-Lock Braking Systems (ABS), because they are unable to absorb water and use small valves for quick activation. 

Advertisement

Care is needed around the vehicle’s bodywork with glycol-based DOT 5.1, because it will damage the paint compared to DOT 5 Silicone Brake Fluid.

“Champion DOT 5.1 Brake Fluid (Part #4056) is identical to Champion’s DOT 5 Silicone Brake Fluid (Part #4055) with both boiling point and viscosity; however, it is poly-glycol based like a DOT 3 and DOT 4,” stated Karl Dedolph at Champion Oil. 

“Champion DOT 5.1 Brake Fluid has a dry boiling point of 532 °F and has a wet boiling point of 360 °F which substantially exceeds the other two poly-glycol based fluids. This impressive brake fluid also has a low compressibility level, which ensures stability and consistency in the brake system. “

“Champion DOT 5.1 Brake Fluid can be used in all brake systems, including disc, drum, ABS Anti-Skid applications, Electronic Stability Control Systems (ESCS) and Anti-Slip Regulation (ASR). 

Advertisement

“Other benefits include being corrosion resistant to metal parts in the braking system, can mix it with other glycol-based brake fluids like DOT 3 and DOT 4, meets or exceeds FMVSS no. 571.116, SAE J1703, ISO 4925 (5.1, 4, ET3), and is hygroscopic,” added Dedolph. 

The following automotive manufacturers have recommended DOT 5.1 in specific new models from the factory or are currently suggesting at time of fluid change to take advantage of this more robust reverse- compatible formula option of brake fluid: Acura, Alfa Romeo, Aston Martin, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ferrari, Fiat, Ford, Genesis, GMC, Honda, Hummer, Hyundai, Infinity, Jaguar, Jeep, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Lotus, Maserati, Maybach, Mazda, Mercedes, Mini, Nissan, Porsche, Ram, Renault, Rolls-Royce, Saab, Scion, SRT, Subaru, Suzuki, Toyota, Volkswagen, and Volvo. 

Advertisement

Champion DOT 5.1 Brake Fluid (Part #4056) Contains: Triethylene Glycol, Monomethyl Ether Borate Ester, Triethylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether, Tetraethylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether, Diethylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether, Monoethanolamine, 2,6-di-tert-butyl-p-cresol (BHT). Color: Clear to Amber. Viscosity of 900cSt at -40 F. 854 mm/s.

 For more information about Champion products contact your nearest Champion distributor or call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: Continental Invests $110M In Texas ADAS Facility

News: Auto Care To Host Webinar On Aftermarket E-commerce Trends

News: Average Age Of Light Vehicles Increases To 12.1 years

News: MPA To Host Diesel Starting Systems Webinar Training

Advertisement

on

Champion Oil Offers DOT 5.1 Brake Fluid For Gas And Diesel

on

ASE Certification Expiring? Schedule Tests Now

on

AAPEX Announces CEOs To Participate In Keynote Buyer Panel

on

BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY Now Integrates With Protractor
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Video: VIDEO: The Business Power Of Social Media

News: ASE Certification Expiring? Schedule Tests Now

Diagnostics: Diagnosing Throttle-By-Wire Limp Modes

Heating / Cooling: R1234yf Refrigerant Service

Diagnostics: ECM and PCM Calibration Numbers

Digital Edition

Current Video
play
VIDEO: The Business Power Of Social Media

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Delphi Technologies Fuel Systems to Power Your Business

Sponsored Content

Blown Head Gasket Repair on a Ford Diesel Engine
Connect
UnderhoodService