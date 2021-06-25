Champion Oil Offers DOT 5.1 Brake Fluid For Gas And Diesel

Champion Oil, a global leader in specialty lubricants, now offers DOT 5.1 Brake Fluid (Part #4056), which is a glycol-based product like DOT 3 and DOT 4, but with a higher dry boiling and wet boiling point. This type of fluid is widely used in high-performance and other popular OEM gas and diesel applications.

Brake fluid is used in hydraulics systems in most gasoline or diesel automobiles, trucks, and motorcycles. The type of brake fluid vehicles use determines the efficiency and power of the brake system. The appropriate brake fluid will enhance the responsiveness of a brake system, minimize overheating, and provide sufficient lubrication. DOT 5.1 brake fluid was developed due to the lack of acceptance of DOT 5, which is a silicone-based fluid. DOT 5 brake fluid is not compatible with vehicles that have Anti-Lock Braking Systems (ABS), because they are unable to absorb water and use small valves for quick activation.

Care is needed around the vehicle’s bodywork with glycol-based DOT 5.1, because it will damage the paint compared to DOT 5 Silicone Brake Fluid. “Champion DOT 5.1 Brake Fluid (Part #4056) is identical to Champion’s DOT 5 Silicone Brake Fluid (Part #4055) with both boiling point and viscosity; however, it is poly-glycol based like a DOT 3 and DOT 4,” stated Karl Dedolph at Champion Oil. “Champion DOT 5.1 Brake Fluid has a dry boiling point of 532 °F and has a wet boiling point of 360 °F which substantially exceeds the other two poly-glycol based fluids. This impressive brake fluid also has a low compressibility level, which ensures stability and consistency in the brake system. “ “Champion DOT 5.1 Brake Fluid can be used in all brake systems, including disc, drum, ABS Anti-Skid applications, Electronic Stability Control Systems (ESCS) and Anti-Slip Regulation (ASR).

“Other benefits include being corrosion resistant to metal parts in the braking system, can mix it with other glycol-based brake fluids like DOT 3 and DOT 4, meets or exceeds FMVSS no. 571.116, SAE J1703, ISO 4925 (5.1, 4, ET3), and is hygroscopic,” added Dedolph. The following automotive manufacturers have recommended DOT 5.1 in specific new models from the factory or are currently suggesting at time of fluid change to take advantage of this more robust reverse- compatible formula option of brake fluid: Acura, Alfa Romeo, Aston Martin, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ferrari, Fiat, Ford, Genesis, GMC, Honda, Hummer, Hyundai, Infinity, Jaguar, Jeep, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Lotus, Maserati, Maybach, Mazda, Mercedes, Mini, Nissan, Porsche, Ram, Renault, Rolls-Royce, Saab, Scion, SRT, Subaru, Suzuki, Toyota, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

