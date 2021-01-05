Champion Brands Celebrates 65 Years In The Lubricant Business

Champion Brands, LLC , a globally recognized industry manufacturer of chemicals, lubricants, brake fluids, motor oils and additives, announced recently a year-long 65th Anniversary Celebration in 2021. Highlights of the year will be sponsorship of national & regional auto races, product contests, promotions and special events.

Originally Lowe Oil Co. founded by Ralph Lowe in 1956, Champion Brands, LLC is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants. Champion produces and blends more than 350 products including fuel, oil and engine additives, brake fluids and motor oils for the automotive, heavy truck, racing, performance, industrial, commercial, agricultural and specialty markets.

Champion understands the complexities of doing business in today’s market and is always looking for new and better ways to be more efficient and resourceful. Quality products are more than a commitment at Champion; high standards define the way it does business. Champion is an ISO 9001:2015 Certified and Registered Company.

The company uses top tier additives and base stocks to formulate products for outstanding wear protection, fuel economy, high temperature stability, long-life protection, improved efficiency, oxidation resistance, lower evaporation, increased performance, friction reduction and lubricant compatibility across a wide range of engine operating conditions and applications.

Headquartered in Clinton, Missouri, just 75 miles southeast of Kansas City, Champion’s 450,000-square-foot plant with 30 loading bays

accommodates more than 1.7 million gallons of bulk storage with convenient rail siding.

The plant has 10 filling lines and several blow molding machines including two Bekum 406 production units capable of blowing PVC and HDPE bottles, one Bekum 807D with 6-layer capability for containers up to 5 gallons and one AOKI PET Blow Molding Machine. Depending on the particular configuration, Champion is capable of producing well over 100,000 bottles per day. Three resin silos with over 1/2 million-pound capacity supply the blow molders.