Celebrate Summer with Federated Facebook Contest

Federated Auto Parts wants to help make it an unforgettable summer with its “Fuel Your Summer Fun” contest on its Federated Auto Parts and Federated Car Care Facebook pages.

“School is out, summer is here, and we want our Facebook friends to have a chance to win a gift card for an extra good time in the Federated ‘Fuel Your Summer Fun’ contest,” said Phil Moore, senior vice president, Federated Auto Parts. “Federated will announce four lucky winners of a $50 gift card on its Federated Facebook pages each Friday in July and one grand prize winner of a $500 gift card on Aug. 4.”

Each Friday in July, Federated will announce four randomly selected winners of a $50 gift card on each of its Federated Facebook platforms. One grand prize winner of a $500 gift card will be announced on Friday, Aug. 4. To enter, visit Federated on Facebook, click on the special Fuel Your Summer Fun contest link and complete the entry form. Extra entries can be earned by sharing the contest with Facebook friends.