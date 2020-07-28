CAS Marks 25 Years With $25+ Giveaway

Click Here to Read More

In the contest, 25 customers will receive rebates of 25% on purchases made, and one winner will receive a $25,000 credit toward diagnostic equipment.

“We have decided to forgo having a booth at AAPEX this year and instead redirect those funds to this rebate program and our customer base,” said CAS President John Jenkins. “We have set up a system where we will be randomly selecting processed orders, two from each calendar month, starting all the way back in January of this year and going forward through this December. Those selected shops will be receiving a 25% rebate check on their order. We have set no dollar limits on the awards. A shop owner can win more than once, and every order processed in 2020 will qualify for the $25,000 award at the end of the year. The only limitation will be that our resellers will not be eligible to participate.”

More details can be found at www.oemtools.com/news.