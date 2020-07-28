Connect with us

News

CAS Marks 25 Years With $25+ Giveaway

 

on

CAS announces a new contest to mark its 25th anniversary.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

In the contest, 25 customers will receive rebates of 25% on purchases made, and one winner will receive a $25,000 credit toward diagnostic equipment.

“We have decided to forgo having a booth at AAPEX this year and instead redirect those funds to this rebate program and our customer base,” said CAS President John Jenkins. “We have set up a system where we will be randomly selecting processed orders, two from each calendar month, starting all the way back in January of this year and going forward through this December. Those selected shops will be receiving a 25% rebate check on their order. We have set no dollar limits on the awards. A shop owner can win more than once, and every order processed in 2020 will qualify for the $25,000 award at the end of the year. The only limitation will be that our resellers will not be eligible to participate.”

More details can be found at www.oemtools.com/news.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

CarMD Releases State Ranking Of Car Repair Costs

Ford Issues Three Safety Recalls In North America

Elite, JASPER Launch Service Advisor Sales Training

Check Out The July Issue Of Underhood Service Magazine

Advertisement

on

CAS Marks 25 Years With $25+ Giveaway

on

The 2020 Indy 500 Estimates 25% Capacity

on

ASE To Offer Enhanced myASE Portal

on

Tony Stewart, Ray Evernham Launch New Race Series
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: The 2020 Indy 500 Estimates 25% Capacity

News: ASE To Offer Enhanced myASE Portal

Products: SP Air Corporation Announces New Cordless Mini Drill

Products: Streamlight Introduces Work-Ready Stinger 2020

News: CAS Marks 25 Years With $25+ Giveaway

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Diagnosing Intermittent Stalling Issues

Servicing GM’s 3800 V6 Engines

‘Exploring’ Service Needs On The Ford 4.0L V6 Engine

Tech Tip: Reduced Engine Power Message Displayed on GM Vehicles
Connect