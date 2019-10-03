CARDONE Launches Technical Video Competition For Cash Prize

CARDONE Industries has announced the latest edition of its popular video competition for automotive technicians to share their installation skills and enter to win $5,000. Based on the success of the first three contests, CARDONE has renewed its challenge to technicians of all skill levels, from professional automotive technicians to enthusiastic DIYers, to create and share an original video featuring the diagnosis, installation or service of an under-the-hood or under-the-car automotive part.

“We’ve added a new twist to the competition. In the past, we’ve encouraged any level of installation, from a simple job to the most complex diagnostic service. This time around we’re stepping up the challenge a bit by asking entrants to give us their best, in-depth videos that go beyond the everyday quick fix. We’re excited to see what this round will bring,” said Raquel Wenger, CARDONE’s marketing director.

To enter the contest, videos must be submitted through videocontest.cardone.com. The entry period runs from October 1, 2019, to January 31, 2020. A public vote tallied through an online platform will determine the top 5 entries to move on to a judging round. The public vote will remain open through February 14, 2020. After the finalists have been identified, a panel of CARDONE ASE-Certified technicians and trainers will vote for the winner based on accuracy of content, level of difficulty, and delivery of information.

CARDONE will announce the winner of the $5,000 prize on February 28, 2020, through the contest website and on cardone.com. The winner and other top-rated contestant videos will also join entries from the last contest on CARDONE’s YouTube channel.

The complete list of rules and entry requirements are available online at videocontest.cardone.com/terms-and-conditions. Visit videocontest.cardone.com for more information about the contest.

