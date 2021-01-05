California Announces New Small Business Grant Program

California recently announced a package of assistance for small businesses and non-profits impacted by COVID-19, including $500 million in grants. Grants range from $5,000 to $25,000.

Applications for Round 1 will be accepted Wednesday, 12/30/20 through Friday, 1/8/21.

Visit https://business.ca.gov/ (which will redirect to www.CAReliefGrant.com/) to review your eligibility and prepare your business documents.

Applications for Round 2 will be determined on availability of funds and will be announced in the near future.