BWD Automotive Launches New Website

Standard Motor Products has announced the launch of its new BWD website: bwdbrand.com. The revamped design features a dynamic homepage with a scrolling news filter and multi-tiered dropdown menu that gives BWD customers loads of information and content — all in one place.

BWD’s new and improved website design includes a more robust and integrated e-catalog experience. It’s now easier than ever for automotive professionals to find the parts and information they need for sales and repairs. In addition, the website’s digital resources, technical training library and fully responsive design allows users to access the new sites and enhanced e-catalog across all devices.

Commenting on the launch, Jack Ramsey, vice president engine management marketing and sales, SMP, stated, “We’re excited to introduce this revamped BWD website that delivers rich content and a dynamic user experience to help counterpersons and technicians find the information they need fast.”

BWD manufactures and distributes a premium line of automotive engine management products for ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems as well as growing categories such as computerized engine controls, diesel, turbochargers, TPMS, VVT, and ADAS components.