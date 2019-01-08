News/Carquest
Bret Lamoreaux Named TECHNET Professional ASE Master Automobile Technician Of The Year For 2018

Carquest Independent has announced that Carquest customer Bret Lamoreaux has been named the TECHNET Professional ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year for 2018.

“We are proud to honor customers in the aftermarket community who go above and beyond in their positions as technicians,” said David McCartney, division president, Carquest North America. “Bret is a perfect example of a technician who truly cares and has a passion for his customers. Bret is a true professional who ensures the customer’s needs are exceeded.”

Lamoreaux is a technician for Kelly Automotive in Mesa, Arizona, and is a customer of Reith Carquest, owned by Bob Curtiss in Mesa. In addition to being named Technician of the Year, Lamoreaux also will receive $1,000 cash and $1,500 credit for his local Carquest store from TECHNET.

