Bosch ADS 625 Scan Tool On Shop-Ware Shop Management Platform

Bosch announced its ADS 625 diagnostic scan tool is available in the Shop-Ware Shop Management Platform, a shop management and customer retention solution that allows shop staff to access job status, financial reporting, workflow management, technician productivity, estimating, online parts ordering and more, in a single platform. Now integrated with Bosch ADS 625, technicians can diagnose, research and repair all in one place.

The ADS 625 comes standard with access to Bosch Repair-Source, a comprehensive vehicle service and repair information library with full vehicle system coverage for domestic, Asian and European brands. Additionally, the ADS 625 touts many of the fastest scan times in the industry, with all-system DTC scans averaging under 60 seconds, and complete scans for 30 seconds or less for many vehicle year, make and models.

In 2018, Bosch announced its investment in Shop-Ware to provide all independent automotive workshops, including Bosch Car Service shops, in North America with special access to the Shop-Ware platform, and to accelerate Shop-Ware’s third-party software integration roadmap. The customizable platform is a point-of-sale tool that integrates proprietary and third-party shop management software to enhance technician and customer experience behind and in front of the counter at automotive aftermarket repair shops.

“Since we invested in Shop-Ware in 2018, we’ve seen the tremendous value it has provided for all automotive workshops, with our state-of-the-art coverage and speed we represent Invented for Life further through our diagnostic tools portfolio.” said Uli Jaschek, Bosch director product marketing.

Jean-Philippe Persico, Bosch director strategy, digital innovation and workshop business adds, “The integration of ADS 625 is an exciting new step in this digital ecosystem, and we’re thrilled to be providing yet another high-quality Bosch tool that makes each job more seamless for technicians. This integration further deepens the values Bosch promises to consumers and partners when talking about the Bosch Car Service network. Our ecosystem encompasses innovative access to the highest technology standards and customer-oriented solutions, that help end consumers and fleet customers access services from the biggest independent automotive repair network in the world.”