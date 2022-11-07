Borgwarner Announces Portfolio Expansion, New Opportunities

BorgWarner Inc. had a full display at the 2022 AAPEX last week, showcasing the Delphi Technologies, Delco Remy, and BorgWarner aftermarket brands at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas.

“We’re delighted to attend AAPEX 2022 and have the opportunity to meet in-person with our customers and industry partners,” said Neil Fryer, vice president and general manager of Delphi Technologies Aftermarket, a brand of BorgWarner Inc. “BorgWarner’s aftermarket portfolio hosts unique offerings, including Delphi Technologies products, Delco Remy starters and alternators, and Hartridge test benches. This is a great opportunity to showcase how each brand serves our customers with a market- leading range.” Sparta, Delphi Technologies Aftermarket’s new fuel pump line specifically designed for older and high-mileage vehicles, made its AAPEX debut with updated visuals and new packaging. The Sparta brand offers another revenue opportunity for distributors and customers, who already know the company’s 100+ years of OE expertise and quality, but for a specific subgroup of older vehicles.

Lots to see on the stand “This year we’re bringing a Dodge Ram 3500 to help demonstrate our product coverage for work trucks of different classes”. Comments Malcolm Sissmore, vice president, sales and marketing of Delphi Technologies, a brand of BorgWarner Inc. “From new SKUs, to supporting our customers’ outbound sales to their fleet customers, we’re delighted to share what the future holds at this show.” The Delphi Technologies Fuel Tank Cleaning Tool (FC02) was demonstrated live at the booth. The tool is designed for scenarios when the fuel tank is difficult to drop or full of fuel and will show how effective the magnetic head is at collecting debris from hard-to-reach areas of the tank. The cleaning tool has been well-received by technicians for helping optimize their productivity and deliver customer satisfaction.

The Delphi Academy has been designed with input from technicians to ensure it caters to their needs. It has more than 30 courses run by ASE-certified technicians, with both hands-on and virtual options available on the platform. Technicians who lead those training courses were at AAPEX, offering the chance for visitors to learn from the experts. Several courses for Electric Vehicle and Battery Electric Vehicle are already available through the Delphi Academy with updates planned in the future. For our commercial vehicle distributors and technicians, BorgWarner presented the recently launched Cummins HPI Application Kit for the Hartridge HK1400 Cambox to AAPEX. The HK1400 is an All-Makes solution for testing Electronic Unit Injectors and Electronic Unit Pumps and is an essential choice for diesel workshops servicing diesel commercial vehicles. The HPI Application Kit is a set of dedicated ancillary hardware that replicates real-world conditions for accurate HPI testing.

Additionally, the Hartridge Sabre CRi Expert also was displayed at the show. This advanced, compact, All-Makes Common Rail Injector Tester comes with new test plans, new test steps, injector coding feature and a 2700bar rail pressure range enabling testing of LD, MD and HD common rail applications. Its features and functions make the Sabre CRi Expert a future-ready testing solution that helps workshops stay ahead of the market. Expanding portfolio to discover Since the initial launch of the steering and suspension program in 2017, BorgWarner has added over 5,000 Delphi branded SKUs, or over 150% growth to the product line now totaling 8,500 SKUs including over 2,000 control arms. All chassis product offerings undergo thorough dimensional and material analyses including extreme temperature, fatigue, 3-axis, and salt spray testing in order to ensure premium product, durability, quality and the perfect fit.

