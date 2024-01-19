 BendPak to Debut Eight-Armed Car Lift Concept at NADA

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Underhood Service Logo
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
News

BendPak to Debut Eight-Armed Car Lift Concept at NADA

Octa-Flex improves technician productivity, convenience and ergonomics, according to BendPak.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

BendPak announced its patent-pending Octa-Flex™ concept, which it’s calling “a radical new two-post lift design,” that features two sets of arms: triple-telescoping swing arms, plus all-new integrated lift-assist arms.

Related Articles

The EV12DPS Octa-Flex prototype will make its global premiere at NADA Expo, in Las Vegas, Feb. 2-4, 2024, in booth 4569W.

Octa-Flex is the first two-post lift series with eight fully adjustable, telescoping lift arms, according to BendPak, offering the functionality of a traditional two-post lift, “while enabling technicians to do things they could only dream of in the past, like tackle cab-off repairs without the help of additional component-handling equipment or a second tech.”

“Octa-Flex lift-assist arms act like that second set of hands you wish you had when you need to remove a 1,200-pound EV battery or wrestle 100-pound wheels and tires off a truck,” says Jeff Kritzer, BendPak president and CEO. “Now you don’t have to ‘put your back into it’ or grab a buddy. Our Octa-Flex lifts will help technicians get more work done with less physical effort and strain.”

The Octa-Flex eight-armed car lift concept features two sets of arms – triple-telescoping swing arms, plus all-new integrated lift-assist arms.

While the primary lift arms hold the vehicle, “the unique Octa-Flex lift-assist arms can be used to help safely and ergonomically lift and maneuver heavy vehicle components like EV battery packs, drivetrains, tires and wheel assemblies with precision, ensuring seamless workflow while reducing the risk of workplace injuries,” according to BendPak. When they’re not needed, the powered lift-assist arms can be moved up out of the way, so the lift can be used as a standard two-post model. 

The three-stage arms extend and retract further than any other, BendPak said. A patent-pending design enables the inner arm tubes to retract fully through the back of the arm assembly and even beyond the arm pin itself, providing unfettered access to a wide range of vehicle lifting points. Plus, their lower profile and dropped-end pad receiver lets them access hard-to-reach lifting points with less chance of damage to vehicle side skirts, running boards or ground effects, even on low-slung sportscars or EVs, the company added.

BendPak said the Octa-Flex concept also features its patent-pending Automatic Swing Arm Restraint System (ASARS) to keep the primary lift arms in place, providing twice as much holding grip as traditional systems.

Anticipated for fall 2024, the global launch of the Octa-Flex concept will include models with rated capacities of both 10,000 and 12,000 pounds, according to BendPak.

For more information, visit bendpak.com/octa-flex-preview, or call (805) 933-9970.

You May Also Like

News

Transtar Holding Co. Acquires Arch Auto Parts

Arch Auto Parts will become part of Transtar’s NexaMotion Group.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Transtar Holding Company announced it has acquired Arch Auto Parts, which has 21 locations throughout New York City and surrounding areas. Arch will become part of NexaMotion Group (NMG), a family of automotive aftermarket businesses under Transtar Holding Company. Arch was represented by Schwartz Advisors, and the terms were not disclosed.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
ADD Group Honored with Awards from Advance Auto Parts, ACDelco 

Group honored for Marketing Excellence and Outstanding achievements in Innovation, Product Launch, and Supply Chain.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Antero Automotive Wins 2023 Gold MarCom Website Award

Antero Automotive specializes in European auto repairs.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
U.S. House Schedules Vote to Stop EPA Emissions Mandate

The bill would prohibit the EPA from finalizing federal emissions standards for light- and medium-duty vehicles model years ’27 to ’32.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Hunter Engineering, UpdatePromise Announce Integration Partnership

Strategic alliance to make top-tier solutions more accessible to service providers.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

NAPA Names 2023 ASE Technician of the Year

Steven Vinkemeier, an ASE-certified automotive tech from Plato, Minnesota, was named the 2023 NAPA Tech of the Year.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Euro Clinic Wins 2023 Women in Auto Care Automotive Communications Award for Best Website

The family and female-owned auto repair shop provides high-quality repair services for European vehicles to the Santa Clara, California areas.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
WAI Announces New Part Numbers

This latest release provides coverage for more than 19.5 million VIO.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Bar’s Leaks Tech Tips for Driving in a Winter Wonderland

Proper cooling system preparation helps prevent customers from getting stranded.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers