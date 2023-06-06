 BendPak Opens New Distribution Center on Alabama Campus

News

Avatar
By Nadine Battah

BendPak has opened a new 90,000-square-foot building on its Alabama campus, nearly doubling the size of its East Coast logistics and distribution center.

The expansion has enabled the company to dramatically increase its inventory capacity and call-center staffing to provide faster order processing and shorter lead times for customers in the eastern half of the United States, according to Santa Paula, California-based BendPak.

Shortly after establishing its original 100,000-square-foot Alabama facility in early 2020, BendPak bought the adjoining property and began work on the new building. The state-of-the-art facility features warehouse space, multiple docks, covered flatbed staging and loading areas, administrative offices and a call center.

“Opening this new facility is part of our ongoing efforts to maximize product availability while minimizing time-in-transit to customers across the United States,” said Rudy Diaz, BendPak chief operating officer. “It’s fully stocked with the most popular lifts and shop equipment from across our brand lineup, including BendPak, Ranger, QuickJack, Cool Boss and Dannmar, all supported by a dedicated team of local employees.”

The distribution center is strategically located in the heart of one of America’s largest logistic hubs in Mobile County, Alabama. With easy access to three major interstates and five Class I railroads, it offers next-day or two-day delivery to a large portion of BendPak’s customer base in the eastern United States. BendPak’s California operation handles shipping and order fulfillment services for some 15 western states. 

