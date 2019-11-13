News/BBB Industries
ago

BBB Industries Releases 458 New Part Numbers Covering More Than 55M Vehicles

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

BBB Industries Releases 458 New Part Numbers Covering More Than 55M Vehicles

Epicor To Help Aftermarket Businesses Drive Revenue Through Automated 'Pop-Up' Analytics At Point Of Sale

Cloyes Earns Best New Product Award At AAPEX

Spectra Premium Receives Import Product Award For Best Problem Solver

BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY And SiriusXM Team Up To Deliver SiriusXM To BOLT ON Customers

WIX Filters Tech Tip: Collapsed Oil Filter Diagnostics

Snap-on Releases New Tools For More Comfortable, Efficient, Effective Work

Trakmotive Tech Tip: Window Regulator Installation

NGK Tech Tip: Leading Cause Of Ignition Coil Failure

Mitchell1 Tech Tip: Stuck Buick Turbo

BBB Industries, LLC, a remanufacturing leader in the automotive aftermarket, released 386 SKUs to its remanufactured product lines and 72 SKUs of “100% New” steering. 

The 386 SKUs offer additions to the rotating electrical, power steering, brake caliper and turbocharger product categories. The 72 “100% New” steering numbers cover steering gears, pumps, rack and pinions, and reservoirs.

Both additions cover more than 55 million vehicles in operation (VIO).

“We are always conducting research and developing new applications to provide our customers with a comprehensive selection,” said John Boyer, BBB’s executive VP of marketing and product management. “The continuous addition of new numbers is proof of our commitment to growth and customer satisfaction.”

Show Full Article