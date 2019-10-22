Bar’s Leaks Dual Action Formulas Get New Grab-And-Go Packaging

Bar’s Leaks has updated the packaging and labeling of its full line of dual action formula repair products to make it easier for customers to quickly find what they need, install it and get their vehicles back on the road.

Bar’s Leaks has updated its full line of dual action repair formulas with new packaging to make it easier for customers to quickly grab what they need and get out the door. Bar’s Leaks Cooling System Repair (p/n 1150), Engine Repair (p/n 1000), Automatic Transmission Repair (p/n 1400) and Power Steering Repair (p/n 1600) now have a more distinctive look, more informative packaging and improved shelf life. See them at the Bar’s Leaks/Rislone booth No. 3616 at AAPEX 2019 November 5-7 at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas.

“We believe first impressions are important, and in some cases, customers are seeing our products for the first time when they walk into a store,” says Clay Parks, vice president of development for Bar’s Leaks. “It’s critical that the labels on our bottles clearly and quickly communicate how our products can save users time, hassle and potentially expensive repair bills. We believe the redesigned packaging improves the customer experience and assists counterpeople during the sales process.”

According to the company, Bar’s Leaks Repair products are designed with dual action formulas to stop existing leaks, restore performance and protect against future leaks. Bar’s Leaks Cooling System Repair prevents overheating and protects against future breakdowns. Bar’s Leaks Automatic Transmission Repair restores transmission performance by stopping slipping, preventing lazy shifts and reducing rough shifting. Bar’s Leaks Engine Repair restores lost compression and power and reduces noise and oil consumption. Bar’s Leaks Power Steering Repair reduces noise and remedies hard steering caused by power steering fluid leaks.

Each Bar’s Leaks Repair product is sold in a unique dual cavity bottle that stores proprietary blends of additives and modifiers in separate chambers until they mix together at the moment of installation. The new packaging features a full body sleeve over the bottle that presents a more modern look and expanded space for product information. A useful selector chart shows common problems the product repairs and explains the difference between a small and medium leak.

Icons have been incorporated on the front, and the colors have been updated to improve visibility on the shelf and provide more separation between products. The new dual cavity packaging also enables the products to be more consistent with the product family look. As part of the packaging upgrade, the foot of the dual cavity bottle was redesigned with sharper angles to allow them to better sit on the shelf without tipping over.