Autoshop Solutions Partners With Turnkey Marketing

Both companies only focus on the automotive aftermarket and have the same goal of keeping those bays full.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
Autoshop Solutions has partnered with Turnkey Marketing to offer a comprehensive marketing solution for all shops. 

With this partnership, Autoshop Solutions and Turnkey Marketing can now provide an even more powerful marketing program for their customers. Both companies only focus on the automotive aftermarket and have the same goal of keeping those bays full! 

“Turnkey Marketing and Autoshop Solutions have partnered together to help auto repair shops have a complete marketing strategy and excellent implementation,” said Carrie-Lynn Rodenberg, founder of Turnkey Marketing. “We partnered with Autoshop Solutions because they are a leader in automotive aftermarket digital marketing and truly want what’s best for their clients.”

“We are very excited to work with Carrie-Lynn and her entire team at Turnkey Marketing,” stated Margaret Palango, CEO, Autoshop Solutions. “With the combined efforts of their marketing guidance and our digital services we can now offer a robust and comprehensive marketing package.”

