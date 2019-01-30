Automotive Parts Headquarters Presents Outstanding Supplier Awards

Automotive Parts Headquarters Inc. (APH), a Minnesota-based aftermarket auto parts distributor and store group, recognized outstanding supplier achievements from 2018 with all of its storeowners, managers and salespeople present. The recognition took place at APH’s annual Winter Conference, held recently at Cragun’s Resort and Conference Center in Brainerd, Minnesota.

The employees of APH helped determine recipients of the supplier awards, which were presented by John Bartlett, executive chairman, and Corey Bartlett, president and CEO.

“We’re pleased to recognize our top suppliers for their outstanding support of our organization,” said Corey Bartlett. “Strong partnerships, like the ones we have with BBB, Castair, Dorman, East Penn, Mevotech, SMP and WIX are essential for our continued growth. We really appreciate the significant efforts these companies put forward to help us grow our business, and we’re delighted to once again celebrate their accomplishments.”

The Bartletts presented the following awards:

Rising Star – Castair Inc.

Spirit of APH – Mevotech

North Star Award – BBB Industries

Outstanding Training Support – Standard Motor Products Inc.

Outstanding Technology Support – Dorman Products Outstanding

Marketing Support – WIX

Filters Outstanding Sales Support – East Penn

Manufacturing Supplier of the Year – BBB Industries