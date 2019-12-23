Automotive Parts Associates Announces 2019 Harley-Davidson Giveaway Winners

Automotive Parts Associates (APA) recently announced the grand prize and runner-up winners in the popular customer-loyalty “2019 Harley-Davidson Giveaway” promotion.

The 2019 grand prize featured a 2020 Harley-Davidson Street Rod motorcycle plus $3,000 in accessories, as well as four runner-up $1,000 cash prizes.

Out of thousands of entries, the grand prize submission belonged to Dave Nazionale of Rosemont Tire & Service of Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, customer of APA shareholder and member of the POJA Warehouse group, Crest Auto Stores in Philadelphia.

“It was an honor to be able to notify Dave, one of our long-time customers that he was the grand prize winner of the Harley-Davidson promotion this year. We were just as excited as he was about winning, it’s been a great experience for us all. We want to thank APA and the sponsors for the opportunity to be able to offer our customers with a prize promotion like this, it’s been a fun ride especially for Dave and his new bike,” said Crest Auto Stores CEO, Ben Yelowitz.

Four other APA shareholder-members presented customers with $1,000 cash prizes to; Tom Goetzinger from Happy Hyundai, customer of G&H Import Auto Parts in Oak Lawn, Illinois; Fabio Hysi from The Pit Stop, customer of All European Auto Supply in Ferndale, Michigan; Abe Dawi of Total Car Care, customer of Value Plus Auto Parts Wholesale of Westland, Michigan and Rodney Finnie of Regina Automotive Warehouse, customer of Den-Paul Distributors Ltd., in Regina, Saskatchewan Canada.

Automotive Parts Associates would like to thank all those that purchased parts with APA shareholder distributors for a chance to win, as well as our valued supplier partners that sponsored the promotion: Airtex, Akebono, APC Automotive Technologies, Bosch, CARDONE, Denso, Dorman, FCS Auto, Federal Mogul, Gates, Global Parts Distributors, GSP, KYB, Loctite, MAS, Mevotech, Tenneco and Walker Products.