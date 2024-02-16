 Automotive Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2024 Inductees

Automotive Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2024 Inductees

Six honorees whose efforts helped shape the automotive and mobility marketplace will be recognized.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Published:

The Automotive Hall of Fame announced its 2024 Induction & Awards Ceremony will take place in Detroit on September 19, 2024, to recognize a selection of global mobility pioneers. Widely considered the single greatest honor an individual can receive in the automotive industry, induction into the Automotive Hall of Fame is reserved for noteworthy individuals whose efforts helped shape the automotive and mobility marketplace.

“Once again, this year’s class of inductees highlights the breadth of contributions individuals have had on this industry and all that it influences,” said Sarah Cook, president of the Automotive Hall of Fame. “This diverse group of trailblazing innovators and leaders have played a critical role in shaping our industry, and we couldn’t be more pleased to recognize their achievements and welcome them into the Hall of Fame.”

2024 Automotive Hall of Fame Inductees:

Bill Ford – Bill Ford has played a pivotal role advancing the industry while positioning an iconic, global, 120-year-old family company for the future. Since becoming executive chair 25 years ago, he has led Ford Motor Company through periods of change and uncertainty with a values-driven approach that demonstrates corporate responsibility and success can go hand in hand. He was an early and influential advocate for sustainability and environmental responsibility, a driving force behind mobility innovation, and continues to be a champion for the revitalization of the Motor City.

Dr. Betsy Ancker-Johnson – Johnson broke barriers as the first woman VP in the automotive industry, hired in 1979 at General Motors. She oversaw two of the industry’s most controversial areas at the time – environmental compliance and vehicle safety. Johnson was an acclaimed plasma physicist known for her research, numerous patents and impact on automotive environmental and safety issues.

Vic Edelbrock Sr. and Vic Edelbrock Jr. – Vic Edelbrock Sr.’s pioneering spirit and innovative engineering defined the aftermarket sector, introducing high-performance components that revolutionized vehicle performance. Vic Edelbrock Jr.’s seamless continuation of this legacy, coupled with his commitment to quality, innovation and global expansion, solidified the Edelbrock name as an enduring symbol of excellence, earning them both a place among the industry’s most esteemed leaders.

John James Sr. – James opened the commercial trucking industry to minorities who had previously been excluded. After court battles and relentless advocacy, James was the first African American given the ability to transport goods within Michigan and across state lines. Today, The James Group is an award-winning logistics and automotive services leader.

Wendell Scott – As the first African American team owner and driver to win in the Grand National Series of NASCAR (now Cup Series) race, Scott’s triumph shattered racial barriers and opened doors for greater diversity in racing. His legacy of perseverance, innovative mechanical skills and pioneering spirit serves as an inspiration to future generations and underscores his significant role in shaping the narrative of inclusion and progress within the automotive world.

Vivek Sehgal – Vivek Chaand Sehgal and his mother founded Motherson company in 1975; first in trading and graduating into manufacturing. Motherson focused on earning the trust of all stakeholders, learning operational excellence and sustainable practices, and creating value for all. By earning trust with its customers as a committed solutions provider, Motherson evolved from one country, one facility, one product to a global, diversified Tier 1 supplier. Today, with over 200,000 people, it supports the world’s major OEMs via 350 facilities across 42 countries with thousands of parts across business verticals, while maintaining its core principles.

For event sponsorships information, contact Morgan Pigott at [email protected] or 313-240-4000, ext. 103.

