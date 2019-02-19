Automotive Distribution Network Partners With SMP To Award 12 Techs With Hands-On Air-Conditioning Training

Warehouse Distributors working under the umbrella of the Automotive Distribution Network recently awarded technicians with a chance to improve their skills in automotive HVAC systems during Standard ProTraining’s hands-on, two-day “Air Conditioning Tips and Techniques” class at SMP’s corporate center in Irving, Texas.

“As part of The Network’s 2019 initiative to provide technicians with expert training, we’re proud to partner with Standard Motor Products to offer access to a slate of renowned training seminars,” said David Prater, president of The Network. “These technicians, including attendees from Parts Plus Car Care Centers around the country, will have the opportunity to learn how to properly diagnose, repair and service light-duty vehicle HVAC systems prior to the warmer weather coming.”

After attending the SMP hands-on training course, technicians will be able to identify the latest HVAC technologies, service R134a and R-1234yf systems, as well as properly diagnose the root cause of compressor failure. They also will learn new techniques in leak detection, testing variable displacement compressors and dual evaporator systems. These skills will allow for less comebacks and happier customer having their vehicles fixed right the first time, says The Network.