Automotive Distribution Network Hosting Customer Expo

More than 400 guests made up of shop owners, technicians, countermen and suppliers are enjoying the Now Amber resort in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, as part of the second of The Network’s 2020 Customer Expos. The four night event kicked off on February 3.

Click Here to Read More

“Our 2019 Expo in Punta Cana was such a success for our members, customers and vendors, it will be a standard program moving forward,” said Steve Tucker, VP sales and marketing for The Network. “I believe that these type of experiences are a testament to the commitment of our service dealer customers to our warehouse distributors.”

For this year’s gathering, The Network is hosting the welcome expo on the beach with 16 supplier booths for attendees to visit during the event. Attendance was sparked by the incredible resort and location. Now Amber includes an all-inclusive atmosphere, along with five incredible restaurants, nightly entertainment and a wide variety of excursions that allow the guests an opportunity to snorkel, zip line and swim with dolphins, just to name a few.