Automotive Aftermarket Has Unprecedented Surge In Online Sales

The aftermarket is having a surge in online sales, with a sales spike the week of April 12-18, according to Hedges & Co. data. This surge appears to be continuing into the week of April 19. This shows parts and accessories sales continue to grow online, accelerated by the coronavirus shutdown and stay-at-home orders across North America.

The arrival of tax refunds and the Federal government’s stimulus payments are also helping drive online sales, according to Hedges & Co. Stimulus payments that reached consumers last week amounted to approximately $155 billion.

Hedges & Company, a digital marketing agency serving the automotive aftermarket, OEM parts and powersports industries, analyzed 7.7 million online user sessions and online purchases from parts and accessory websites in the U.S. and Canada. The analysis included retailer websites and manufacturers selling direct to consumer (DTC). In the analysis, the company gave online sales from the week of March 1 an index of 100, before wide-spread shutdowns were in place. The week of April 12-18 had an index of 140, or a 40% overall increase in online sales of parts and accessories from six weeks earlier.

Hedges & Co. broke down the analysis into OEM replacement, truck and off-road, and performance racing. Here are the comparisons of the week of April 12-18 to the week of March 1-7: