Auto-Wares Announces 2019 Suppliers Of The Year

Auto-Wares Group of Companies has named its 2019 Supplier of the Year Award winners, recognizing 5 companies for outstanding performance and collaboration through the past year. The awards were presented at the Auto-Wares Group’s year-end sales meeting in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where more than 175 people were in attendance.

WIX Filters (Mann+Hummel) received top honors being named overall 2019 Supplier of the Year. The Wix team delivered outstanding performance in all categories including field support, marketing, fill rate and technology.



Fred Bunting (Auto-Wares), Tim Daly (Mann-Hummel/WIX), Mark Derricks (Mann-Hummel/WIX), Chris DuVall (Mann-Hummel/Wix), Keith Underwood (Mann-Hummel/WIX), John Rozegnal (Mann-Hummel/WIX), Mike Harvey (Mann-Hummel/WIX), Todd Leimenstoll (Auto-Wares)

Other Auto-Wares supplier award winners included:

Rising Star Supplier of the Year – NTN/BCA

Data & Technology Supplier of the Year – DRiV Incorporated

Sales & Marketing Supplier of the Year – Power Stop, LLC.

Outstanding Shipping Award – Durago

All awards were voted on by Auto-Wares leadership, store and sales staff.

“We are incredibly honored and humbled to receive such a prestigious award from such a valued business partner. We are grateful to be able to collaborate with such an innovative company and all the quality people in the Auto-Wares organization. We look forward to continued success and growth in the future, said John Rozegnal, business development manager, MANN+HUMMEL Filtration Technology.