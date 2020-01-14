Auto-Wares Announces 2019 Suppliers Of The Year

Auto-Wares Group of Companies has named its 2019 Supplier of the Year Award winners, recognizing 5 companies for outstanding performance and collaboration through the past year. The awards were presented at the Auto-Wares Group’s year-end sales meeting in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where more than 175 people were in attendance.
WIX Filters (Mann+Hummel) received top honors being named overall 2019 Supplier of the Year. The Wix team delivered outstanding performance in all categories including field support, marketing, fill rate and technology.
Other Auto-Wares supplier award winners included:
Rising Star Supplier of the Year – NTN/BCA
Data & Technology Supplier of the Year – DRiV Incorporated
Sales & Marketing Supplier of the Year – Power Stop, LLC.
Outstanding Shipping Award – Durago
All awards were voted on by Auto-Wares leadership, store and sales staff.
“We are incredibly honored and humbled to receive such a prestigious award from such a valued business partner. We are grateful to be able to collaborate with such an innovative company and all the quality people in the Auto-Wares organization. We look forward to continued success and growth in the future, said John Rozegnal, business development manager, MANN+HUMMEL Filtration Technology.