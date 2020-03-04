Auto Value, Bumper To Bumper Kick Off Sweepstakes

It’s honky-tonk time for 25 technicians and a guest as Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper kicked off their Grand Ole Weekend sweepstakes March 1. The lucky winners will experience the southern escape of a lifetime to Nashville, Tennessee, in October 2020.

Grand prize winners and guests can expect an exhilarating combination of urban cool and classic country in the Country Music Capital of the World. From exploring American history and the Country Music Hall of Fame to tasting some of that hot chicken and dancing the night away along Broadway, guests will be treated like the stars they are from start to finish.

“Nashville tops the charts in music, food, arts and culture, and this is a prime destination for our technicians,” said JC Washbish, vice president of sales and marketing for Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

During the months of March and April, professional technicians earn an entry with every qualifying $150 invoice from their Auto Value or Bumper to Bumper parts supplier. And this year, MyPlace4Parts users can earn more entries than ever before. At the end of each day, their daily purchases on MyPlace will be totaled, and every $150 worth of qualifying purchases will earn them additional sweepstakes entries.

The fun doesn’t end with Nashville. In addition to hosting the grand prize trip, Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper will also be giving away an additional $25,000 in prize money to 150 winners. Sweepstakes drawings will be April 1 and May 16, 2020.