Auto Value And Bumper To Bumper Kick Off The Orlando Experience

Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper kicked off a magical week in Central Florida on May 12 as staff members welcomed more than 250 guests to the Rosen Shingle Creek hotel for the Orlando Experience sweepstakes.

“It’s the best trip I ever won,” said Terri Wedl, an Auto Value customer of The Parts House in West Palm Beach, Fla. “Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper always put on a really great party. They don’t spare any expense for us, and it’s extra special because they’re really personal too.”

During Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper’s grandest promotion to date, guests will enjoy lavish meals, explore Central Florida, and visit the theme parks of their choice as well as other VIP experiences. Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance Vice President of Marketing JC Washbish kicked off Monday morning with an orientation breakfast.

“Some families spend years saving up for a dream vacation to Orlando,” Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance Vice President of Marketing JC Washbish said. “We’re so thrilled to be able to make those dreams come true with the Orlando Experience. We look forward to treating our guests to an absolutely first-class trip.” Orlando Experience guests from Glen’s Precision Auto, an Auto Value customer of AutoParts HeadQuarters Inc., enjoyed a welcome dinner and reception Sunday evening.

The trip began Sunday as guests flew in from around North America and were greeted with Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper gear, gifts, and a private welcome reception and dinner.

On Monday, grand prize winners, families, and friends will be able to spend the day at an exclusive pool area, and the evening at Medieval Times for a show and a royal feast. Orlando Experience guests from Telle Tire and Auto Centers, an Auto Value customer of Al’s Automotive, posed for a picture with Cinderella Monday morning

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, the grand prize winners and their guests will have free time to visit any theme or amusement parks of their choice, drive down to the beach, spend time at the resort, or check out the rest of what Central Florida has to offer. “The Orlando Experience is very impressive, it’s first-class,” said Bill Nalu, a Certified Service Center owner and Auto Value customer of the Auto-Wares Group. “It’s great to unwind a little and visit with folks from other Certified Service Centers.”

Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper will close out the trip with a group reception Thursday night and departures Friday.

Orlando Experience guests from Avon Radiator, an Auto Value customer of the Auto-Wares Group, posed for a picture with Wonder Woman Monday morning.

The Orlando Experience technician sweepstakes ran from Sept. 1-Nov. 30, 2018. All technicians received an entry into the promotion with every $150 purchase. Fifty technicians were randomly selected for the four-person grand prize vacation package, and another 240 received a combined $45,000 in gift cards.

For additional details on this promotion, visit www.orlandoexperiencesweepstakes.com.



