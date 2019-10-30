asTech Launches New Web Series

Repairify, Inc., the maker of the patented asTech diagnostic device, announces the launch of its new web series asTech TV.

As innovators and industry leaders, asTech will now have educational and trend-focused content easily accessible to the public. The bi-weekly show will highlight several topics from ADAS calibration to the dos and don’ts of diagnostic reporting.

“We know that vehicle electronic repair is ever-evolving. We are committed to providing useful resources for our customers,” said asTech Director of Industry Relations, Jake Rodenroth.

asTech will launch the web series the week of the SEMA Show, Nov. 4-8, following its exhibition in the Westgate booth No. 15525.