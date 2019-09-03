News/Associated Equipment Corporation
ago

Associated Equipment Announces Energy Efficient Heavy-Duty AGM Battery Chargers

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

Mitchell 1 Announces Grand Prize Winner Of The Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes

MAHLE Aftermarket Kicks Off Fourth Tier Of '7 Reasons' Promotion With Chance To Win 'Get To The 'Start'ing Line!' Grand Prize Package

Pro Football Pick’em: OTC Launches Fantasy Toolbox Challenge For Chance To Win Free Tools

SEMA Show Offers Great Alternatives To Parking

New Brushless In-Tank Fuel Pump Kit From TI Automotive Supports Up To 1,000 HP

0W16 Versus 0W20 Oil

Chevrolet: Rough Running Engine, DTC P0300

BBB Industries Introduces Job-In-A-Box For Its Line Of OE-TurboPower Turbochargers

King Introduces High-Strength Coated MC Bearings

Federated Auto Parts 400 Set For Sept. 21 At Richmond Raceway

Associated Equipment Corp. (AEC) has announced three new energy-efficient heavy-duty AGM battery chargers: 6006AGM, 6009AGM and 6012AGM.

“Associated Equipment took the opportunity to integrate AGM charging profiles and improve efficiency on three of our most popular ‘tried-and-true’ chargers; the 6006AGM, 6009AGM and 6012AGM,” said Kimberly Cottle, president and CEO of Associated Equipment Corp.  “We improved energy efficiency and added the ability to charge AGM batteries without sacrificing the legendary power and quality our customers have expected for over 70 years.” 

The 6006AGM charges all AGM, standard and maintenance-free 6/12/24 Volt batteries with five charging positions, 70/65/30 Amp continuous rating and a powerful 280 Amp crank assist.  The 6009AGM 6/12 Volt fast-charger, high-performance 265 Amp crank assist, higher than any other 60/70 Amp charger and the 6012AGM 6/12V fast-charger offers crank assist of 250 Amps. All three U.S.-made chargers have fully insulated clamps on 100% copper twin-extruded DC leads (tangle-free), chrome plated steel handles and two-year bumper to bumper warranty and five-year transformer/rectifier warranty. 

The 6006AGM, 6009AGM and 6012AGM are currently in production and will be available for distribution in September.

Show Full Article