Associated Equipment Announces Energy Efficient Heavy-Duty AGM Battery Chargers

Associated Equipment Corp. (AEC) has announced three new energy-efficient heavy-duty AGM battery chargers: 6006AGM, 6009AGM and 6012AGM.

“Associated Equipment took the opportunity to integrate AGM charging profiles and improve efficiency on three of our most popular ‘tried-and-true’ chargers; the 6006AGM, 6009AGM and 6012AGM,” said Kimberly Cottle, president and CEO of Associated Equipment Corp. “We improved energy efficiency and added the ability to charge AGM batteries without sacrificing the legendary power and quality our customers have expected for over 70 years.”

The 6006AGM charges all AGM, standard and maintenance-free 6/12/24 Volt batteries with five charging positions, 70/65/30 Amp continuous rating and a powerful 280 Amp crank assist. The 6009AGM 6/12 Volt fast-charger, high-performance 265 Amp crank assist, higher than any other 60/70 Amp charger and the 6012AGM 6/12V fast-charger offers crank assist of 250 Amps. All three U.S.-made chargers have fully insulated clamps on 100% copper twin-extruded DC leads (tangle-free), chrome plated steel handles and two-year bumper to bumper warranty and five-year transformer/rectifier warranty.

The 6006AGM, 6009AGM and 6012AGM are currently in production and will be available for distribution in September.