Connect with us

News

ASE Winter Certification Registration Now Open

 

on

ASE winter registration is now open through March 31. More than 50 ASE certification tests are available, covering nearly every aspect of the motor vehicle service and repair industry.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Those registering will have 90 days to schedule an appointment to take the selected ASE tests, whether registering on the first day of the registration period or the last. ASE tests are conducted days, nights and weekends at nearly 450 secured, proctored test centers. A $34 registration fee is added to every order, no matter how many tests are purchased. Tests are $47 each, except L1, L2, and L3, which are $94 each. 

For recertification, a $34 registration fee is paid per order, and tests are $47 each, except L1R, L1R and L3R tests are $94 each. An individual may sign up for as many recertification tests as they choose during the registration window. As an added benefit, ASE caps the cost of tests taken at $141, so the most anyone would pay to recertify in a single registration window is $175, no matter how many recertification tests are taken.

Service professionals with unexpired automobile certifications (A1-A9) can also use the ASE renewal app for recertification. The ASE renewal app was developed to help ASE Certified professionals extend the expiration date of their certifications without having to take time off or go to a secure test center for testing.

ASE testing is available throughout the year and ASE offers free online study guides to help with the test preparation process. 

Advertisement

For more information and to register for ASE certification testing, visit www.ase.com/register-now.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: WVE Vehicle Electronics Adds 449 New SKUs In December

News: GM Rebrands To Focus On Zero-Emissions Future

News: Industry Organizations Help ASE Update Renewal App

News: Schaeffler To Supply ‘Indy Autonomous Challenge’

Advertisement

on

ASE Winter Certification Registration Now Open

on

Kendall Motor Oil Donates Restomod To Charity

on

Immediate Greeting Key To Aftermarket Service Satisfaction

on

APA Names 2020 Harley-Davidson Giveaway Winners
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Kendall Motor Oil Donates Restomod To Charity

Video: VIDEO: Lubricating Plastic, Rubber And Metal Under The Hood

Products: Carter Adds SKUs To Expanding Line Of Water Pumps

News: ASE Winter Certification Registration Now Open

News: Immediate Greeting Key To Aftermarket Service Satisfaction

Digital Edition

Current Video
play
VIDEO: Lubricating Plastic, Rubber And Metal Under The Hood

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Why is There Oil in the Coolant?

Sponsored Content

Iridium Aftermarket Spark Plugs Offer OE-Level Performance

Sponsored Content

What Causes a Water Pump to Fail?

Sponsored Content

Leading Causes Of Ignition Coil Failures
Connect