ASE To Resume Testing May 18

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) will begin to resume testing on May 18, 2020 in selected areas of the country with test-center availability and lifted stay-at-home orders, it was announced today by Tim Zilke, ASE president and CEO.

“As always, our overriding priority remains the health and safety of automotive service professionals and their families. We are reinstituting ASE testing in select areas of the country to help those who want to earn or renew their credentials,” said Zilke. “We are working diligently with our test-center partner Prometric to ensure that testing is conducted in a safe manner, following governmental health guidelines and adhering to proper social distancing recommendations.”

ASE tests scheduled prior to May 18 have been cancelled and can be rescheduled to a date after May 18. Those who have registered for a test, but have not yet scheduled an appointment, now have until September 30 to take the tests. It is important to note that to maintain proper social distancing, test center seating will be reduced.

It is recommended that automotive professionals coordinate testing with their employers and review the safety measures that the Prometric test centers have put in place. For any questions or concerns, email ASE at [email protected] or call 1-800-390-6789.