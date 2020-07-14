Connect with us

ASE Test Centers, Summer Registration Now Open

 

ASE test centers are now open and registration for the summer testing window is available through Sept. 30. More than 54 ASE certification tests are offered for automotive, collision, medium-/heavy-duty, school bus, transit bus and truck equipment repair.

To help ensure the protection of its employees and test-takers, and to remain in compliance with governmental mandates and recommendations from the CDC and WHO, Prometric test centers have enacted safety practices throughout the testing process and are following local government guidelines. It is recommended that automotive professionals coordinate testing with their employers and review the safety measures that Prometric has put in place.

Those who register for an ASE test will have 90 days to schedule an appointment to take their selected ASE tests, whether registering on the first day of the registration window or the last. ASE tests are conducted days, nights and weekends at nearly 300 secured, proctored test centers. A registration fee is paid once during the registration window, no matter how many tests an individual takes.

For those renewing A1-A9 certification, the ASE renewal app is an easy way to validate their technical knowledge with ASE’s Renewal app and maintain their certification status. It is available on a desktop, tablet or mobile device.

