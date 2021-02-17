Connect with us

ASE Expands Availability Of Tests In Spanish

 

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has expanded its test offerings with Spanish-language translations to include the rest of the automobile certifications tests. Now all of the auto series, including G1, will be available in Spanish, according to Tim Zilke, ASE president and CEO.

“Following the success of offering a Spanish-language option for the A4, A5, A6 and G1 tests, ASE has now added the remaining automobile series tests:  A1, A2, A3, A7 and A8. The light duty diesel test (A9) will be added in the future,” said Zilke. “As Spanish-speaking professional service technicians enter the workforce, it is important that ASE continues to meet their needs when it pertains to testing and certification.”

No special registration procedures are needed to access the Spanish translations because they are built into the ASE test delivery screen. Candidates who wish to view the translated version of a question will simply click on a button provided on screen. All ASE tests will continue to have a searchable English-to-Spanish glossary of technical terms that can be helpful to resolve dialectal differences. In addition, anyone for whom English is a second language may bring a standard, published English-to-foreign language dictionary to use at the test center.

Visit www.ase.com to register for any ASE tests and www.ase.com/Spanish for information in Spanish about the new translation options.

In this article:
