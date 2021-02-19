Applications Now Being Accepted For Mitchell 1 Scholarship

Applications are now being accepted for the annual Mitchell 1 Automotive Technology Scholarship. High school seniors in the U.S. and Canada who are interested in pursuing a career in the automotive aftermarket can submit applications through March 31 by visiting the Automotive Aftermarket Scholarship Central website at www.AutomotiveScholarships.com .

“Servicing or supplying parts for vehicle maintenance and repair is a rewarding and fulfilling career and we’re pleased to help pave the way for a deserving student with the Mitchell 1 Automotive Technology Scholarship,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director, Mitchell 1. “The deadline is fast approaching, so visit the Mitchell 1 page on the Automotive Aftermarket Scholarship Central website today to learn more and apply.”

The winning student will receive a $2,500 scholarship, a check for $500 and roundtrip airfare and accommodations for the winner and a guest to attend the North American Council of Automotive Teachers (NACAT) conference to be held July 12-15, 2021 at the Cincinnati Marriott at RiverCenter in Covington, Kentucky.

To be eligible, scholarship applicants must be a current student majoring in automotive technology/auto shop repair course work and meet the following criteria:

Nomination from his/her NACAT instructor;

Minimum overall 3.0 grade point average;

Planning to attend an accredited college or university, or already enrolled in an accredited college or university; and

A U.S. or Canadian citizen.

By completing a single application online, students will be considered for multiple scholarships for which they are eligible, including the Mitchell 1 scholarship. The streamlined website allows applicants to view the details of all scholarships available and continue to update their application until the March 31 deadline.about:blank