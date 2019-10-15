Apex Tool Group Launches SATA Tools In US

Apex Tool Group, a leading global industrial hand and power tool manufacturer, launches a new performance brand for U.S. auto techs: SATA Tools, available exclusively on Amazon.

“Today’s new mechanics know quality and the latest technology when they see it,” Apex Tool Group Senior Director of Brand Management Curt Weber said. “With SATA Tools, they can be confident in our performance, quality and innovation. With a 20-year legacy as the fastest-growing tool brand in the world, we’re now in the U.S. via the fastest online retailer in the country — Amazon.”

From apprentices to shop owners, their tools say everything about commitment, quality and performance. “The tools in their cart are their most critical investment and fuel their pride,” Weber said. Premium-quality SATA Tools stand up to established brands and are priced 10% to 50% below the industry leaders. “SATA lets new mechanics up their tool game without emptying their wallet.”

Offering the ease and speed of mobile Amazon buying, auto techs now “have a tool truck in their hand,” Weber said. SATA’s initial launch includes mechanic tool sets, torque wrenches, wrenches, pliers, ratchets, impact sockets, hex keys, tool storage and more — over 150 SKUs, all with a lifetime warranty.

For a complete line of SATA Tools available for purchase, visit www.amazon.com/sata.