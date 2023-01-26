 AP Emissions Releases January New Part Number Update

The release includes direct fit EPA converters covering more than 6.6 million vehicles in operation.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

AP Emissions Technologies, a Marmon Holdings Berkshire Hathaway company, has announced the release of 11 new 46-state Federal EPA part numbers.

The release includes direct fit EPA converters covering more than 6.6 million vehicles in operation (5 of these 11 direct fit converters are exhaust manifold with integrated catalytic converters.) January’s release supports the company’s commitment to add new part numbers on a continuous basis.

Application coverage includes a range of Dodge, Chrysler, Ford, Land Rover, Toyota, Lexus, Mazda and Mercedes-Benz vehicles.  This application coverage has been added to all AP converter brands (AP, Eastern, and Catco).  These units are in stock and in the process of being added to the company’s catalog system.

For more information on AP products, applications, catalogs and tech tips, visit https://apemissions.com.

