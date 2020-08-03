Andy Harmon Named 2020 Mitchell 1 Educator Of The Year

Andy Harmon, coordinator for the Ford Maintenance and Light Repair (MLR) program at the Fayetteville Technical Community College (FTCC), in Fayetteville, North Carolina, was recently named the Mitchell 1 Educator of the Year. Each year, Mitchell 1 recognizes one of the nation’s top teachers for their commitment to educational excellence in the automotive repair industry.

As the 2020 recipient, Harmon will receive a one-year complimentary subscription to Mitchell 1’s ProDemand diagnostic, estimating and auto repair information software for his school, a three-year membership in the North American Council of Automotive Teachers (NACAT), a check for $500 and a $250 Snap-on gift card.

“Andy Harmon’s excellent career experience and reputation as an automotive instructor make him an outstanding choice to receive this year’s Mitchell 1 Educator of the Year honor,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director, Mitchell 1. “We’re pleased to recognize Andy’s dedication to helping develop skilled professionals for the car care industry, and we extend our sincerest congratulations to him on this achievement.”

Harmon joined FTCC in 2013 as an adjunct automotive instructor and found that he loved being able to use his industry knowledge from his years spent working at dealerships to teach students the hands-on skills they would need to be successful technicians. He became a full-time instructor at FTCC in 2015. He finds his role to be extremely satisfying and likes the opportunity to work with individuals from all walks of life that are interested in learning to work on cars. Harmon is a 2000 graduate of Greenville Technical College, earning an associate in applied science degree in the General Motors Automotive Service Educational Program (GM ASEP). He started his career working at GM dealerships in South Carolina, Georgia and North Carolina and earned his GM World Class certification in 2007.