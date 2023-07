Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper have named Harrison Keyes, owner of Jerry’s Automotive Service, LLC, from Waukesha, Washington, and customer of the Auto-Wares Group of Companies the 2023 U.S. Technician of the Year Champion.

“This is such a humbling experience and a great honor. The automotive industry has been my entire life, my entire career,” said Keyes. “I can’t thank Auto-Wares and our sales rep enough for pushing me to compete. It feels amazing to receive this recognition. The technicians who came to Dearborn are the best of the best and to be crowned the 2023 champion was unexpected. Thank you to Garage Gurus and DRiV for hosting us. This was awesome!”