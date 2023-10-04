 Anchor Adds More Ford and Lincoln Coverage

Anchor Adds More Ford and Lincoln Coverage

Ten new parts numbers cover over 2 million applications and model years 2018-2023.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

As Anchor celebrates its 90th year, the company says its focus remains on a commitment to delivering exceptional value, exceeding customer expectations.

This month, Anchor Industries highlights late model Ford and Lincoln coverage. These ten parts numbers represent a small sampling of many of the late model part numbers that are in stock and available for immediate delivery. Covering over 2,599,420 applications and model years 2018-2023, these part numbers represent excellent sales opportunities.

For more information visit anchor-online.com.

