AMSOIL Partners With Team O’Neil Rally School

AMSOIL INC., a leader in synthetic-lubricant technology, has partnered with Team O’Neil Rally School as the school’s Official Lubricant Partner. The partnership complements the Official Oil status for the American Rally Association and New England Forest Rally coming this July 19-20.

For more than 20 years, Team O’Neil Rally School, located in Dalton, New Hampshire, has offered a variety of driving courses, including rally driving; winter-safe driving; drift driving; and off-road and security courses for individuals, private companies and government agencies. Courses offer educational and recreational experiences appropriate for all abilities, which takes a toll on the school’s fleet of rally vehicles.

“With four distinct seasons and driving conditions that push our fleet of vehicles to the edge, Team O’Neil requires the highest quality oils and lubricants,” said Chris Cyr, Team O’Neil Rally School CEO/owner. “Our mechanics and technicians, who boast more than 20 years of experience in rally driving, made it clear that AMSOIL was a partner we needed to pursue to ensure we deliver for our customers.”

The Team O’Neil Rally School facility sits on 585 acres of rolling terrain with more than six miles of stage-rally roads, and miles of OHRV and four-wheel-drive trails. Students include automotive enthusiasts and racers, members of every branch of the military and celebrities. Past students include action-sports stars Ken Block and Travis Pastrana.

“Not only are we maintaining more than 70 rally training vehicles, we have a fleet of service trucks and tractors that will benefit from AMSOIL synthetic lubricants, ensuring we deliver quality training,” said Cyr. “Our business has grown thanks to our reputation; we are very careful to partner only with manufacturers that lead their respective industries.”

As the Official Oil, AMSOIL will provide synthetic lubricants for Team O’Neil Rally School’s fleet of rally vehicles and support vehicles.

“AMSOIL has a long history of proven performance for sports car racing and is working to reinforce its positive reputation in rally-driving circles,” said AMSOIL Racing and Events Manager Kevin Kastner. “AMSOIL synthetic lubricants stand up to the toughest conditions of extreme temperatures and rough conditions alike, delivering wear protection and superior performance drivers can count on.”