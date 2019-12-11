Alliance Names BBB The 2019 Channel Partner Of The Year

BBB Industries was named 2019 Channel Partner of the Year.BBB Industries was named 2019 Channel Partner of the Year.

The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance Inc. honored BBB Industries as the 2019 Channel Partner of the Year. The announcement was made during the Alliance’s channel partner awards banquet Tuesday evening at the JW Marriott Turnberry in Aventura, Florida.

“This recognition is the culmination of a lot of hard work by the entire BBB team,” said Duncan Gillis, CEO of BBB Industries. “I’m privileged to receive this award on behalf of the team and look forward to even better performance as we move forward together with our Alliance group partners.”

The recognition is the most prominent of the Alliance’s 10 channel partner awards. It is annually presented to a supplier that consistently performs with a high level of distinction, maintains exceptional support of the Alliance’s brand strategy, and repeatedly scores high in all award categories.

“BBB is a fantastic choice to receive our most prestigious award,” said Dan Rader, vice president of product and category management for the Alliance. “They scored consistently at the top in all the areas in which we recognize outstanding support from our channel partners. They helped propel our exclusive national brand, Perfect Stop, with a caliper program that is unique to the Alliance. They support our Alliance Technology Suite initiatives and participate in all our marketing programs, and their ability to get the job done in the field is second-to-none. The Alliance is proud to recognize their commitment to the success of Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.”

The Channel Partner of the Year announcement is the pinnacle of the Alliance’s Winter Shareholder Meeting, a four-day event in which shareholders and channel partners collaborate, network and plan for the future. More than 500 attendees traveled to Aventura for this year’s banquet.

The Alliance also honored nine other channel partners with a variety of awards to recognize training support, marketing efforts, category expertise, effective use of personnel, top-notch logistics, customer service, true Texas grit, and support of the Alliance’s exclusive national brands.

“We feel incredibly grateful to work with so many remarkable supplier channel partners,” said John R. Washbish, president and CEO of the Alliance. “Congratulations to all of the winners and thank you for your continued partnership and support.”

Award 2019 Winner Training Standard Motor Products Marketing Valvoline Diamond Continental Technology Support Gates Manpower WIX Logistics Standard Motor Products Customer Service Dorman Lone Star Prestone Exclusive National Brand Perfect Stop and Perfect View by BOSCH

The Alliance meeting formally closed Wednesday morning following the distribution of the President’s Cups to deserving Alliance shareholders and some final updates from Alliance headquarters and Alliance Parts Warehouse.

The Channel Partner Advisory Council stayed back to recap the meeting, provide insights from a channel partner perspective, and plan for the future.

“The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance Winter Meeting is always a first-class event, and one that we look forward to attending,” said Cathy Gallagher, director of sales at Mevotech and a member of the Channel Partner Advisory Council. “We have the opportunity to spend valuable time with the members in a comfortable and social setting, and to hear an update on what is going on with the group from a business and marketing perspective.”

For more information about the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, go to autovalue.com or bumpertobumper.com.