John R. Washbish, president and CEO of the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc. addressed shareholder attendees during the Alliance’s 2019 Winter Shareholder Meeting in Aventura, Florida, Dec. 9.

The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc., headquarters for Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper, has kicked off its annual Winter Shareholder Meeting at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry in Aventura, Florida. Nearly 150 Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper shareholders and more than 250 valued channel partners are in attendance.

The event will include closed-door committee meetings, department updates, networking and meals, a joint general session for shareholders and channel partners, and time for camaraderie. It will culminate with the awards banquet Tuesday evening, when the Alliance announces its supplier award and Channel Partner of the Year winners.

About 150 Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper shareholders are in attendance at the 2019 Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc.’s Winter Shareholder Meeting in Aventura, Florida, Dec. 8-11.

“We are excited to come together in Florida this week for our winter shareholder meeting,” said Corey Bartlett, chair of Alliance’s board of directors and president and CEO of Automotive Parts Headquarters. I’m confident this event will be an excellent opportunity for us to reinforce our position as the strongest aftermarket group in the country.”

The meeting began Sunday morning with closed-door Information Technology, National Account, Product, and Sales & Marketing Committee meetings. The Operations Committee hosted an open session, followed by a joint session with IT and Operations. Shareholders and channel partners mingled during a cocktail reception at the Alliance’s 2019 Winter Shareholder Meeting in Aventura, Florida, Dec. 8.

That afternoon, shareholders had their pick of open sessions from the Alliance’s IT, Product, and Sales & Marketing departments. They closed out the day with a reception at the resort’s stunning Cascata Pool area.

“I think from the manufacturer’s perspective, we’re very fortunate to be invited,” said Kevin Judge, vice president of sales and marketing for NTN and BCA Bearings. “It’s a very unique environment because it’s business casual, but the first word is business. You have to come here and understand the expectations. You’re not coming here to write orders, you’re coming here to understand the Alliance business plan going forward in the coming years. So there’s really two aspects of these things: Being able to socialize with the members and being able to see what’s coming in 2020.”

Monday kicked off with a headquarters report from John R. Washbish, president and CEO of the Alliance. Through the remainder of the day, a plethora of other Alliance and shareholder representatives will present on product initiative, IT updates, the forthcoming Heavy Duty program, the Alliance Takes the Hill 2021 Convention, and more.

Tuesday, shareholders and channel partners will collaborate in joint meetings, enjoy a leisure afternoon of golf, fishing or poker, and will feast together at the Tuesday night banquet, where the channel partner awards will be announced.

“We are excited to once again come together as a group to celebrate the year’s accomplishments and our channel partner’s successes,” Washbish said. “More importantly, we look forward to discussing strategic plans and leveraging our strengths to work toward the future.”