Alliance Kicks Off 2019 Summer Shareholder Meeting In New Orleans

The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance Inc. kicked off its annual Summer Shareholder Meeting with a full lineup of events on June 2 at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel in the city’s vibrant French Quarter.

More than 140 Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper shareholder representatives and about 250 channel partners joined a robust team from the Alliance headquarters Sunday for four days of company updates, closed-door meetings, workshops and more.

“We’re delighted to be gathering in New Orleans to update our growth plans, share best practices and chart our course ahead,” said Corey Bartlett, chairman of the Alliance Board of Directors. Alliance President and CEO John R. Washbish addresses the crowd in New Orleans.

Meetings began early Sunday morning with an open Operations Committee meeting. The committee brought in four outside speakers – JJ Phelan, president of TriFactor Distribution Solutions; Mark Alyn, president of Scan Texas; Steve Wilson, senior consulting engineer at Siggins; and Jeff Basch, warehouse design consultant with Siggins – to discuss warehouse equipment technology, best options for scanners and more.

At the same time, the group’s Information Technology, National Account, Product, and Sales & Marketing Committees hosted closed door sessions. Sunday afternoon, the board of directors met privately while the Sales & Marketing and Product Committees met for a joint session, and then the IT, Product and Sales & Marketing Committees hosted open sessions.

Alliance members network at the event.

“I thought today’s collaboration between product and marketing was fantastic, and it opened up the doors for greater things to be implemented moving forward,” said Pat Winters, chairman of the Sales & Marketing Committee. “We are looking forward to great interaction with our channel partners and learning what’s new with them.”

On June 3, more than a dozen staff members and shareholders will present company updates during an all-day general session. The following day, shareholders will attend workshops while channel partners are presented with a company update in the morning. During the afternoon, the two groups will mingle for a Mardi Gras-themed mixer.

The meeting will conclude June 5.