 ALI Celebrates 10 Years of ALI Lift Inspector Certification Program

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Underhood Service Logo
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
News

ALI Celebrates 10 Years of ALI Lift Inspector Certification Program

ALI Certified Lift inspectors have inspected more than 1.3 million car lifts.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Automotive Lift Institute (ALI) marked the tenth anniversary of the ALI Lift Inspector Certification Program and the formation of its Associate Class with a celebration at the Shelby Heritage Center in Las Vegas on Oct. 30. Over the last 10 years, ALI Certified Lift Inspectors have conducted more than 1.3 million lift inspections to help keep technicians safe on the job.

Related Articles

All vehicle lifts should be inspected at least annually by a qualified lift inspector to ensure they are operating properly and are safe for continued use. This is mandated in the ANSI National Standard covering vehicle lift operation, inspection, and maintenance, ANSI/ALI ALOIM (current edition). ALI developed its Lift Inspector Certification program to provide a resource for standardized lift inspection procedures and qualified lift inspectors to perform them. It was the first – and remains the only – program to establish lift inspector credentials and to independently test and certify inspectors who are qualified to inspect any type of lift. There are currently 560 ALI Certified Lift Inspectors, with about as many more candidates making their way through the certification process in support of U.S. and Canadian lift inspection services. 

ALI Certified Lift Inspectors are authorized to perform Check360TM Certified Lift Inspections, the only lift inspection backed by ALI to meet the national lift safety standard. 

With the development of the lift inspector certification program, ALI also expanded its membership beyond lift manufacturers. Any North American organization with at least one ALI Certified Lift Inspector on staff may join ALI as an Associate Class Member, giving them access to exclusive industry resources, training materials and discounts. They also elect an Associate Class representative to the ALI Board of Directors. ALI currently has more than 300 Associate Class member companies who are represented on the Board by Gary Wainwright of Weco Inc.

“I’m proud to have been part of the growth and success of the ALI Lift Inspector Certification Program over the last 10 years,” he said. “During that time, ALI Certified Lift Inspectors have conducted more than 1.3 million lift inspections and applied nearly 1 million program labels to lifts that passed. It’s a true testament to the inspectors in the field, ALI staff and the integrity of the program. With all of our continued hard work, along with much-needed new inspectors, who knows what the next 10 years will hold in store for us!” 

Some 250 ALI Associate Class members, lift inspectors, manufacturing member representatives, and other industry professionals attended the anniversary celebration. While checking out the beautiful cars on display and mingling, they also interacted with ALI staff to learn more about the Lift Inspector Certification Program. They were joined by celebrity guests including Courtney Hansen of Ride of Your Life with Courtney Hansenand Javier “Shorty” Ponce of Shorty’s Dream Shop, as well as surprise video appearances from Jay Leno, Richard Petty, and his grandson, TransAm TA2 driver Thad Moffitt. Others at the event catching attention by attendees included YouTube influencer Robby Layton and NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle Champion Steve Johnson.

To learn more about Check360 Certified Lift Inspections, ALI Certified Lift Inspectors, and how to get your lift inspected, visit autolift.org/check360-certified-lift-inspection/. For more photos from the event, visit Facebook.com/LiftInstitute.

You May Also Like

News

ASE Fall Testing Registration Open

Those registering by Dec. 31 will have 90 days to schedule an appointment to take their selected ASE tests.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence’s (ASE) announced the fall registration period for ASE testing and recertification is now open. Those registering by the Dec. 31 deadline will have 90 days to schedule an appointment to take their selected ASE tests.

ASE offers three test-taking options:-In-person testing is available for all tests and is held throughout the year on days, nights and weekends at more than 450 secured, proctored Prometric test centers.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Litens Brings Awareness to the Importance of Proper Belt Drive System Maintenance

Litens details what a system reset entails, its significance and the potential repercussions of neglecting this essential maintenance step.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Dorman to Host 3-day Hands-On Electronics Training Class

Topics covered include circuits and circuit testing, opens, shorts, voltage drops and more.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Anchor Adds More Ford and Lincoln Coverage

Ten new parts numbers cover over 2 million applications and model years 2018-2023.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Autoshop Solutions Partners With ShopBoss

Autoshop Solutions has launched an ROI integration tool that draws data from Shop Boss SMS into Autoshop Solutions’ dashboard.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

Shop Boss Releases Shop Management User Interface

The upgraded interface focuses on multi-device capability with shops owners often operating “on the go.”

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Litens Introduces “Reset to OE” Campaign

When replacing an OE alternator that came equipped with a OAD, it’s critical to replace with an OAD equipped alternator.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Snap-on Conference Empowers Service Excellence for Techs

More than 9,000 attended the conference in Nashville.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Autel Adds EV Diagnostics, Maintenance to Classes

Classes are intended for current and potential owners of Autel EV diagnostic tablets.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers