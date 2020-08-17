Advance Auto Parts Unveils Next Iteration Of Motologic Tool

Advance Auto Parts recently unveiled the next interation of its proprietary MotoLogic Repair & Diagnostics tool.
The improvements make it “even easier for automotive technicians and repair shops to bring added value to their customers,” Advance said in a news release.
By adding 14 million new articles of vehicle data, enhanced search functionality and the inclusion of MotoVisuals repair animations, Advance is providing users with quick access to unedited OEM repair and diagnostic content from 31 major automakers, the company noted.
“The automotive industry is adopting technology at a rapid rate. As vehicles become increasingly digitized and repairs more complex, service technology available to the professionals servicing these vehicles has not,” said Bob Cushing, executive vice president, Professional at Advance. “Advance has addressed this growing technology gap faced by automotive repair shops by investing in rebuilding a technology solution from the ground up to provide technicians easy access to quality OEM repair information in an easy-to-use interface that’s built for today’s service professionals. The key insights provided by professional technicians enrolled in our best in class training platforms, Carquest Technical Institute and the Worldpac Training Institute, have enabled Advance to build an industry-leading repair and diagnostic tool with MotoLogic.”
MotoLogic offers users the flexibility to search for information by keyword, through the traditional OEM table of contents, or through an expanded set of vehicle subsystem menus, returning fast and relevant results. The latest enhancements include:
- New mobile-friendly look and feel that can be accessed from any device with an internet connection
- Newly added license plate lookup feature to quickly find information on a specific vehicle, as well as access active and historic recall information
- Coverage of OEM information and maintains hyperlinks within articles and wiring diagrams to give users one-click access to additional information
- Late-model repair and diagnostics data, with coverage for 2020 model year vehicles from many major manufacturers
- Supporting technicians is just one aspect to the new MotoLogic. MotoVisuals, a proprietary database of more than 400 vehicle repair animations, is designed to help foster trust between repair shops and their customers.
Now available to all existing and new MotoLogic subscribers at no additional cost, MotoVisuals helps professional shops educate their customers on services and repairs needed with animations that illustrate vehicle systems from normal to failure. Service advisors can access these animations during the service visit to help explain repair recommendations or can easily share animations by email or text.
“We offer technicians a library of repair and diagnostic information at their fingertips, covering 99 percent of the vehicles on the road today,” said Matt Sampson, director of eServices Solutions at Advance. “Accurate, reliable, easy-to-find information is a critical component of a technician’s ability to get a customer back on the road quickly and with the right level of care. With MotoLogic and MotoVisuals, we’re delivering quality content backed by a technology infrastructure from Advance Auto Parts that allows us to be first-to-market with key updates, including late model information.”
MotoLogic is offered by Advance, Carquest U.S. and Canada, and Autopart International. For more information related to MotoLogic Repair & Diagnostics or to request a demonstration, visit my.advancepro.com/motologic or call 855-770-MOTO (6686).
From Counterman.com.