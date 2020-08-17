Advance Auto Parts Unveils Next Iteration Of Motologic Tool

Click Here to Read More

The improvements make it “even easier for automotive technicians and repair shops to bring added value to their customers,” Advance said in a news release.

By adding 14 million new articles of vehicle data, enhanced search functionality and the inclusion of MotoVisuals repair animations, Advance is providing users with quick access to unedited OEM repair and diagnostic content from 31 major automakers, the company noted.

“The automotive industry is adopting technology at a rapid rate. As vehicles become increasingly digitized and repairs more complex, service technology available to the professionals servicing these vehicles has not,” said Bob Cushing, executive vice president, Professional at Advance. “Advance has addressed this growing technology gap faced by automotive repair shops by investing in rebuilding a technology solution from the ground up to provide technicians easy access to quality OEM repair information in an easy-to-use interface that’s built for today’s service professionals. The key insights provided by professional technicians enrolled in our best in class training platforms, Carquest Technical Institute and the Worldpac Training Institute, have enabled Advance to build an industry-leading repair and diagnostic tool with MotoLogic.”

MotoLogic offers users the flexibility to search for information by keyword, through the traditional OEM table of contents, or through an expanded set of vehicle subsystem menus, returning fast and relevant results. The latest enhancements include: