AAPEX Lines Up Top Training Partners

Several industry organizations will bring their training expertise to this year’s AAPEXedu, offering a mix of classroom, hands-on and underhood sessions to keep automotive repair professionals, auto parts retailers and warehouse distributors ahead of the curve.

The AAPEXedu program will feature a forum on advanced driver-assistance systems; a Service Professionals Summit; sessions on trends, market outlook, technologies, tariffs and more; as well as “Mobility Garage: Products and Training for Tomorrow” and “Let’s Tech” presentations.

AAPEXedu partners include AVI, RLO Training, the National Alternative Fuels Training Consortium, the National Automotive Service Task Force and MERA – The Association for Sustainable Manufacturing. The Auto Care Association and the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association – the co-owners of AAPEX – also will provide training and education.

In addition, The NPD Group and IHS Markit will share the latest aftermarket outlook and consumer and industry trends. Roland Berger, a global consultancy firm, will look ahead to 2025, covering the new retail frontier and the future of the automotive aftermarket.

To centralize the location for education and make it more convenient for attendees, AAPEXedu classroom sessions will move to the Bellini Ballroom at The Venetian. Mobility Garage will be located in the adjacent Titian Ballroom of The Venetian and will feature underhood training and two sections: “Shop Equipment and Technology,” and “Electric Car and Alternative Fuel/Energy.” The Let’s Tech stage will be nearby in the Sands Expo, Level 2 Upper Lobby.

AAPEX will take place Tuesday, Nov. 5, through Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas.

A preliminary schedule of AAPEXedu sessions is available on the AAPEX website, aapexshow.com. A schedule of training in Mobility Garage and Let’s Tech presentations will be available in July.

All AAPEXedu sessions, Mobility Garage training and Let’s Tech presentations are included in AAPEX 2019 registration. To register, visit aapexshow.com/attendee.

With more than 2,500 exhibiting companies, AAPEX is the showcase for the latest products, services and technologies that keep the world’s 1.3 billion vehicles on the road. More than 48,000 targeted buyers are expected to attend, including automotive service professionals, auto parts retailers, warehouse distributors, service chains, automotive dealers, fleet buyers and engine builders. Approximately 162,000 automotive aftermarket professionals from 126 countries are projected to be in Las Vegas during AAPEX and the SEMA Show.