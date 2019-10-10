News/AAPEX
ago

AAPEX Attendees To Compete In Virtual Vehicle Challenge

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

Lisle Long Hose Clamp Pliers Provides Extra-Long Reach

Milwaukee Tool Unveils Motorized Torque Wrench

JohnDow Combines 17-Gallon Poly Low-Profile Oil Drain with New Foot Pump

CARDONE Announces Grand Prize Winner Of Hot Rod Giveaway

EnerSys Expands ODYSSEY Battery Offering To Include Advanced Battery Shop Chargers

Honda Tech Tip: Low Tire Pressure And TPMS Indicator On After Recent Tire Replacement

SAAB Tech Tip: Low Oil Pressure And Code P0521

GM Tech Tip: Power Steering Fluid Leak At Reservoir Or Reservoir Connection

Alliance Takes The Hill At Auto Care Association's Legislative Summit

BBB Industries Releases 7 EPAS Training Videos In Its Digital Training Portal

In a friendly competition at AAPEX 2019, attendees are invited to virtually install parts on a vehicle and compete for the best time during the Virtual Vehicle Challenge. Daily winners with the fastest time will receive free AAPEX 2020 registration and housing for up to four nights. AAPEX represents the $1 trillion global automotive aftermarket industry and will take place Tuesday, Nov. 5 through Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas.

New this year to add to the fun and excitement, cars will race on the Virtual Vehicle Track with bends and turns similar to a Formula 1 track. Players will first make their cars in the virtual reality garage. Cars then will be added to the Virtual Vehicle Track with four cars racing at the same time.

The Virtual Vehicle Challenge is included in AAPEX registration and is sponsored by theAuto Care Association, Clarios, NGK/NTK, Phillips 66, Spectra Premium, Temel Gaskets and ZF Aftermarket. It will be locatedin the Sands Expo main lobby on Level 2.

Winners of last year’s challenge were Lot Burdick, Burdick’s Auto Solutions, McKinney, Texas; Pete Peters, Pembina Valley Auto, Winkler, Manitoba, Canada; and Anthony Williams, Advance Auto, Raleigh, North Carolina.

Show Full Article