AAPEX Attendees To Compete In Virtual Vehicle Challenge

In a friendly competition at AAPEX 2019, attendees are invited to virtually install parts on a vehicle and compete for the best time during the Virtual Vehicle Challenge. Daily winners with the fastest time will receive free AAPEX 2020 registration and housing for up to four nights. AAPEX represents the $1 trillion global automotive aftermarket industry and will take place Tuesday, Nov. 5 through Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas.

New this year to add to the fun and excitement, cars will race on the Virtual Vehicle Track with bends and turns similar to a Formula 1 track. Players will first make their cars in the virtual reality garage. Cars then will be added to the Virtual Vehicle Track with four cars racing at the same time.

The Virtual Vehicle Challenge is included in AAPEX registration and is sponsored by theAuto Care Association, Clarios, NGK/NTK, Phillips 66, Spectra Premium, Temel Gaskets and ZF Aftermarket. It will be locatedin the Sands Expo main lobby on Level 2.

Winners of last year’s challenge were Lot Burdick, Burdick’s Auto Solutions, McKinney, Texas; Pete Peters, Pembina Valley Auto, Winkler, Manitoba, Canada; and Anthony Williams, Advance Auto, Raleigh, North Carolina.