AAPEX 2021 Opens Nominations For Service & Repair Awards

 

June 29, 2021 – AAPEX is now accepting nominations for the second annual Shop Owner of the Year, Service Advisor of the Year and Technician of the Year awards. The awards recognize and elevate the essential services that auto repair professionals provide to keep the world’s 1.4 billion vehicles on the road. AAPEX 2021 will take place Tuesday, Nov. 2 through Thursday, Nov. 4, at the Sands Expo and Caesars Forum Conference Center in Las Vegas.

Nominations are due Wednesday, Sept. 1, and should be submitted online at: www.aapexshow.com/serviceawards.

An independent panel of shop owners and industry leaders will select the award recipients based on their commitment to training and ASE certification; local, community, charitable and industry involvement; diagnostic, teamwork and mentoring skills; and personal and professional qualities.

The AAPEX Service and Repair Awards were established in 2020 and presented virtually to Shop Owner of the Year Brian Sump, Avalon Motorsports and Urban Autocare, Denver, Colo.; Service Advisor of the Year Jason Sexton, Dynamic Automotive, Frederick, Md.; and Technician of the Year Norm Schultz, Interstate Auto Care, Madison Heights, Mich.

To help ensure as safe and productive an event as possible, AAPEX Event Management and AAPEX co-owners – the Auto Care Association and the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA) – will take all appropriate and advisable precautions and measures as advised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Guidelines for COVID-19. All attendees and exhibitors will be informed accordingly of any new or updated procedures, plans and details as they are determined, put in place or evolved moving toward the event in November.

AAPEX represents the more than $1.6 trillion global automotive aftermarket industry and features innovative products, services and technologies, as well as advanced business management and technical training for professionals to maintain excellence and take their businesses to the next level.

To register for AAPEX, visit attendee registration on the AAPEX website, aapexshow.com.

