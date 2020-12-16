Connect with us

News

AAPEX 2020 Tech Of The Year Known For Perseverance, Hard Work

 

on

Norm Schultz, the AAPEX 2020 Technician of the Year, is ASE Master Certified, works 50 to 60 hours a week, gets a minimum of 40 hours of training per year and credits his success to perseverance and the school of hard knocks.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Schultz works for Interstate Auto Care, Madison Heights, Michigan. He is described as the epitome of professionalism and dedication, with an exceptional work ethic, as well as a sense of pride in his workmanship.

He is master certified in auto and light truck and medium and heavy truck, and regularly uses industry resources, including Identifix and iATN, for repair and diagnostic information and to network with other seasoned technicians. He has full discretion to source new diagnostic equipment and tools, and to schedule online and offline training for himself and his crew.

Although Schultz has a long commute to work each day, he has helped countless customers in their time of need, such as staying late on Christmas Eve to put a vehicle on the road for a stranded family.

Schultz says he chose to become an automotive technician to work on one of the most complicated consumer products around. He enjoys the challenge of finding solutions to a problem and the pride that he gets in sticking with it until he figures it out.

Interstate Auto Care has been his place of work for 12 years, but more importantly, it has become his second family, and he takes great pride in the team he works with on a daily basis.

Advertisement

The inaugural AAPEX 2020 Technician of the Year award was presented during the Virtual AAPEX Experience in early November. The new award recognizes and elevates the essential services that technicians provide to keep the motoring public on the road, even during times of crisis.

The Virtual AAPEX Experience served as the hub of training, insights and connections for the more than $1 trillion global automotive aftermarket industry. It featured instructor- and exhibitor-led training, product and equipment demos from industry suppliers, the New Product Showcase, and opportunities to connect one-on-one with exhibitors to talk products and conduct business. AAPEX 2021 will return to the Sands Expo and Caesars Forum Conference Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 2 through Thursday, Nov. 4.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: Snap-on Introduces New Diagnostics Website

News: Newly Updated AutomotiveScholarships.com Website Launched

News: First Brands Launches Consolidated Tech Support Hotline

News: Continental Brushless Blower Motor Program

Advertisement

on

AAPEX 2020 Tech Of The Year Known For Perseverance, Hard Work

on

SMP Awards $20K To Blue Streak Scholarship Winners

on

CARDONE Adds 1,000+ Popular SKUs

on

Permatex Launches Online Training Portal
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Video: VIDEO: Hunter Dynamic Wheel Balancing

News: AAPEX 2020 Tech Of The Year Known For Perseverance, Hard Work

News: SMP Awards $20K To Blue Streak Scholarship Winners

Video: VIDEO: The Warning Light That Shouldn’t Be Ignored

Sponsored Content: Decreased vehicle use, onset of winter amplify importance of quality filtration

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Why is There Oil in the Coolant?

Sponsored Content

Iridium Aftermarket Spark Plugs Offer OE-Level Performance

Sponsored Content

What Causes a Water Pump to Fail?

Sponsored Content

The #1 Cause of Spark Plug Failure
Connect