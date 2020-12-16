AAPEX 2020 Tech Of The Year Known For Perseverance, Hard Work

Norm Schultz, the AAPEX 2020 Technician of the Year, is ASE Master Certified, works 50 to 60 hours a week, gets a minimum of 40 hours of training per year and credits his success to perseverance and the school of hard knocks.

Schultz works for Interstate Auto Care, Madison Heights, Michigan. He is described as the epitome of professionalism and dedication, with an exceptional work ethic, as well as a sense of pride in his workmanship.

He is master certified in auto and light truck and medium and heavy truck, and regularly uses industry resources, including Identifix and iATN, for repair and diagnostic information and to network with other seasoned technicians. He has full discretion to source new diagnostic equipment and tools, and to schedule online and offline training for himself and his crew.

Although Schultz has a long commute to work each day, he has helped countless customers in their time of need, such as staying late on Christmas Eve to put a vehicle on the road for a stranded family.

Schultz says he chose to become an automotive technician to work on one of the most complicated consumer products around. He enjoys the challenge of finding solutions to a problem and the pride that he gets in sticking with it until he figures it out.

Interstate Auto Care has been his place of work for 12 years, but more importantly, it has become his second family, and he takes great pride in the team he works with on a daily basis.